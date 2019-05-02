Sohnen, Dr. Howard MARIETTA, Ga. Dr. Howard Sohnen of Marietta, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the age of 65. Howard is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Annamarie. He was the devoted father of his daughter, Rachel and son, Michael. He is also survived by his sister, Michelene Sohnen and several nieces and nephews. The son of the late Meyer and Rita Sohnen, and brother of the late Roxanna Gargiulo, Dr. Sohnen was born in Brooklyn and grew up on Long Island. He graduated magna cum laude from Alephi University, earning a B.A. in biology in 1975. He went on to obtain his M.D. at the University of Rochester School of Medicine in 1979. He completed his OB/GYN residency at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass. in 1983. He was a fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Sohnen practiced medicine in Albany and the Atlanta metro area for 38 years and had delivered approximately 10,000 babies. Howard was a devoted sports fan and loved to watch the Steelers, Yankees, and the Braves. He also held a wealth of knowledge relating to history, art, music, and medicine. His family, friends and patients will always remember his sharp wit and endearing sense of humor. He loved teaching the new generation of healthcare providers and took great pride in his career. The family would like to send special thanks to family, friends, and healthcare providers who gave their loving comfort and support throughout his brave battle with MDS. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 3, in the Kennesaw Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Winship Bone Marrow Transplant Clinic at Emory. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, Ga. 770-451-4999.



