Jevanian, Hrepsime "Ruth" LATHAM Hrepsime "Ruth" (Siekertzian) Jevanian, 84, died peacefully Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Van Rensselaer Manor in North Greenbush. She was born in Patras, Greece on June 8, 1935, the daughter of the late Hrant and Orzen Ouloukian Siekertzian. Ruth emigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1957 and resided there for 10 years before moving to the United States following her marriage and settling in Latham. She was first employed as a seamstress at Cluett Peabody in Troy. Along with her husband John, they owned and operated Orzen's Restaurant located within the Boston Store in Latham Circle Mall and also John's Lunch located on Route 2 in Latham. Most recently, she was employed in the produce department at the Price Chopper in Latham for 12 years before retiring in 2014. She was an active member of St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church in Watervliet where she was a member of the Mr. and Mrs. Club and the Women's Guild. She was the wife of the late John Jevanian who died in 2008; beloved mother of Alice (Sean) McMullan of Halfmoon, Phyllis Jevanian of Latham and Carol (Charles) Tutunian of Latham; adored grandmother of Tanya, Sarah, Reyna, Kaelyn, Noah and Emily; dear sister of Levon (Sonia) Siekertzian of Grenada Hills, Calif. and the late Stepan "Steve" (wife Lorraine survives) Siekertzian of Montreal, Canada. Ruth is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Unit B3 at the Van Rensselaer Manor for the wonderful care given to our mother. Due to the COVID-19 health concerns, funeral services will be held privately for the family with the burial in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 196, Watervliet, NY, 12189. Condolence book available at







