Poli, Humbert A. SNYDER'S LAKE Humbert A. Poli, aged 90 of Snyder's Lake, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, with his loving family by his side. Humbert was born on November 30, 1929, in New York City, to Archimede and Anna (Frone) Poli, and raised by Dominic and Mary (Frone) Guarnieri. He attended St. John's School in Albany, where he met and married Ellen Ford. Humbert served his country as a radio operator during the Korean War as part of the 5th Air Force (1952-1956) stationed in Japan. He also served in the Army/Air Force Reserves and the Air Force National Guard. He retired, after 30 years from the U.S. Postal Service. Humbert was the patriarch of the family and enjoyed cooking, casinos and playing Friday night poker games with his family and friends. He was blessed to enjoy the company of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Humbert and Ellen spent 30 years wintering in Dover, Fla. enjoying their retirement years. He loved spoiling his elder rescue cat, Frankie. Humbert was the beloved husband of the late Ellen (Ford) Poli, who predeceased him after 61 years of marriage; and devoted father of Kathleen (late Francis) Hartigan, Michael, Teresa (late William) Commerford, Mark, Patricia and Matthew (Lisa) Poli. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and his dear sister, Yolanda DeBisceglie, and many nieces and nephews. Humbert was predeceased by his brothers, Archibald and Rudolph Poli; and sisters, Gloria Fusco, Mary Cappelli and Gloria Snow. Funeral from W. J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Saturday at 9 a.m. and at 10 a.m. in St. Jude the Apostle Church in Wynantskill. Calling hours will be at the funeral home on Friday from 4-7 p.m. COVID-19 precautions will be required at both the funeral home and church. Memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com