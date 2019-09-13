Rich, Hyam Gerald SLINGERLANDS Hyam Gerald Rich, 44 of Slingerlands, passed away on September 6, 2019, in Slingerlands. Hyam Gerald Rich was born in Troy to Ruth Munn Rich and Steven Allen Rich, on June 6, 1975. He was a certified computer technologist, and a skilled car mechanic, carpenter, electrician, plumber, painter, sheet rocker, chicken farmer, cook, barbecue smoker, lock picker and knife sharpener. Hyam is survived by his life partner Kelly Gebhardt of Slingerlands; his daughters, Eva and Tierney of Slingerlands; sister Leah Rich (Jayendran Muthushankar) of Albany; brother David Rich (Amber Rich) of Greenville; father Steven Rich of Albany; niece Alisa Rose Rich of Greenville; nephews, Isaac Jayendran of Albany and Mason Rich of Greenville; sister-in-law Casey Gebhardt (Richard Szesnat Jr.) of Colonie; nephews, Richard and Jackson of Colonie; niece Addison of Colonie; many cousins, aunts, uncles, dear friends and his faithful canine companion, Amos. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Munn Rich. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Rabbi Moshe Bomzer of Albany. Funeral services were held on Monday, September 9, 2019, in the Beth Abraham Jacob Cemetery in Albany. Memorial donations may be made to Camp Givah via Temple Israel, 600 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 13, 2019