Ashline, Ian Gregory GUILDERLAND Our beloved Ian Gregory Ashline, 23, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2019, surrounded by close family and friends at St. Peter's Hospital, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Ian was a devoted father, son, brother, partner and friend. While raising his son, Ian worked for McKenzie Drywall of Saratoga. Ian was well known for his dedication to working hard, his devotion to helping others and asking for nothing in return. He was admired for his loyalty, generosity, sense of humor and caring nature that made him the man he was. Ian is survived by his beloved son, Owen Ashline; loving partner and caretaker, Rachel Main; father, Greg Ashline (Laurie); brothers, Gage Ashline, Nico Cunningham (Kendra), Cory Hood (Vicki), and Shawn Koonz; also his uncle, Lee Ashline; Rachel's family, Kelly Travers-Main and Daniel Main II., Caitlyn Miller (Darren), Daniel Main III., Linda Lounsbury, and several other relatives and friends. Ian's family would like to thank everyone for their love and support during this difficult time. Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 2, from 5-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. A service to celebrate Ian's life will begin at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to Rachel Main for the ongoing benefit of his son, Owen. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 1, 2019