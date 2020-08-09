Leffler, Ian Robert PETERSBURGH Ian Robert Leffler met his Lord and Savior on August 3, 2020. Ian was born on May 29, 1997, in Albany to Daniel J. Leffler and Cynthia (Carll) Leffler. He was raised in Petersburgh where he enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, twin brother Michael and childhood friends. Ian graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 2015 and went on to get an associate's degree at H.V.C.C. in 2018. He enjoyed working at the Delmar Bistro with his family, serving comfort food and making guests feel at home with his genuine love of life and hospitality. Ian leaves behind his parents; his identical mirror twin Michael; his older siblings, Brandon (Margaret Swim), Amber (Jessie Haley), Karen Leffler; his paternal grandmother; his partner Marla, and their beloved pup Nica; and many loving aunts, uncles and his beloved nephews, Damon and Eli. As he passed from this realm he was greeted by his maternal grandmother, Mabel (Bean) Carll; maternal grandfather, James Carll; paternal grandfather, Robert Leffler; his uncles, Kevin Leffler and James Carll Jr. Ian was a loving, kind, compassionate soul who believed the best of everyone he met. He radiated positivity, love, joy and encouraged people to be their best selves. Ian had a gift that was God given. With Covid restrictions Ian's service will be family only. We will announce a public memorial on social media in the coming days. It will be a drive by ceremony at Thacher Park. Social distancing, masks required. Pack a picnic lunch and assemble in intimate groups. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ian's name to the CBA Scholarship Fund, 12 Airline Drive, Albany, NY 12205 or to the Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY 12202. For online condolences please visit; TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com
