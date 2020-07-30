Passmann, Ida Adams COLONIE Ida Adams Passmann, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Born in Albany, Ida had lived in Colonie for most of her life, most recently at the Bishop Broderick Apartments. She was a loving family oriented woman and enjoyed ceramics, her German Schnauzers and playing Bingo. Ida was the wife of the late Henry J. Passmann; mother of Patricia Crisafulli (late Paul) of Colonie, Michael Passmann (Susan) of Colonie and the late Debra Passmann; grandmother of Sarah LaRose (Michael) and Amy Passmann (Adam Sutton); and great-grandmother of Grace and Margot LaRose. Ida's family would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful nurses and aides at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the care they provided to her. Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. reillyandson.com