Ida Adams Passmann
Passmann, Ida Adams COLONIE Ida Adams Passmann, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at the St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Albany. Born in Albany, Ida had lived in Colonie for most of her life, most recently at the Bishop Broderick Apartments. She was a loving family oriented woman and enjoyed ceramics, her German Schnauzers and playing Bingo. Ida was the wife of the late Henry J. Passmann; mother of Patricia Crisafulli (late Paul) of Colonie, Michael Passmann (Susan) of Colonie and the late Debra Passmann; grandmother of Sarah LaRose (Michael) and Amy Passmann (Adam Sutton); and great-grandmother of Grace and Margot LaRose. Ida's family would like to extend a special thank you to all the wonderful nurses and aides at St. Peter's Nursing & Rehabilitation Center for the care they provided to her. Private funeral services will be conducted at the convenience of the family. reillyandson.com




Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 30, 2020.
