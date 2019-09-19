Ida Swann

Obituary
Swann, Ida ALBANY Ida Swann, 84, passed away on September 17, 2019, surrounded by her family. Ida was the daughter of the late Christine VanDuesen; devoted wife of the late Roy E. Swann; she was also predeceased by her son-in-law Tracey J. Elliott Sr. Ida is survived by her loving children, Sharon Swann-Elliott, Roy K. Swann Sr. (Sunilda); her grandchildren, Thomas, Tracey Jr., Roy Jr. (Victoria), Justin, and Seth; great-grandchildren, Kylee, Kennedi, Kamryn, Tracey III, and one on the way. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 20, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Graveside services will follow at 1 p.m. in Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 19, 2019
