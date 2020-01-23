Kasianczuk, Ihor AVERILL PARK Ihor Kasianczuk, 79 of Averill Park, son of the late Very Reverend Petro and Nadia (Cichonsky) Kasianczuk, died on January 21, 2020, at home. Born in the Ukraine then moving to the U.S., he was a United States Army veteran having served overseas as a photographer. Ihor was a longtime member of the Hendrick Hudson Fish and Game Club, a former Boy Scout leader and had a hobby of flying as a private pilot. He worked for many years as a mechanical engineer and was most recently employed by the Port of Albany as a security guard. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Maria Kasianchuk. He is survived by his loving wife Judith Kasianczuk; daughter Christine Kasianczuk; son Paul Kasianczuk; and his grandchildren, Angela, Nadia, Zhanna and Madina Kasianczuk. Per his wishes, there will be no services. Condolences in Ihor's memory may be made to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Online condolences may be offered at Mooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020