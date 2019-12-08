Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ileen Duffy. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Service 11:00 AM Congregation Beth Emeth 100 Academy Road Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Duffy, Ileen ALBANY Ileen A. Cohen Duffy, 72 of Albany, died suddenly on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center after being stricken at her residence. Ileen was a lifelong Albany resident and was the daughter of the late Sam and Roslyn Hendler Cohen. She was a graduate of the Albany High School, the New York State School of Nursing in Rockland County and the Nyack Community College. Ileen was a registered nurse and had been employed at one time at Albany Medical Center and later the NYS Department of Health. Most recently she was employed in the office of Dr. Joanne Van Woert of Slingerlands. She was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany, a life member of the VFW Wigand Post in Albany, the American Legion Zaloga Post also in Albany as well as a life member of Hadassah in Albany. Ileen is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Daniel (Dan) Duffy, and her beloved children, Robyn Easton of Delmar, and Todd Easton and his wife Deborah Howitt Easton of Sommerville, Mass. Grandmother of Ethan and Emily Kurlander and Simon, Helena and Emmett Easton. She was predeceased last year by her sister, Linda Arna Lippman. She also leaves nieces and nephews. Services at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road in Albany on Tuesday, December 10, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Hebrew Tailors Cemetery in Guilderland. Those wishing to remember Ilene in a special way may make a memorial donation to Jewish Coalition for Literacy c/o the United Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York, 184 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit







Duffy, Ileen ALBANY Ileen A. Cohen Duffy, 72 of Albany, died suddenly on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center after being stricken at her residence. Ileen was a lifelong Albany resident and was the daughter of the late Sam and Roslyn Hendler Cohen. She was a graduate of the Albany High School, the New York State School of Nursing in Rockland County and the Nyack Community College. Ileen was a registered nurse and had been employed at one time at Albany Medical Center and later the NYS Department of Health. Most recently she was employed in the office of Dr. Joanne Van Woert of Slingerlands. She was a member of Congregation Beth Emeth in Albany, a life member of the VFW Wigand Post in Albany, the American Legion Zaloga Post also in Albany as well as a life member of Hadassah in Albany. Ileen is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Daniel (Dan) Duffy, and her beloved children, Robyn Easton of Delmar, and Todd Easton and his wife Deborah Howitt Easton of Sommerville, Mass. Grandmother of Ethan and Emily Kurlander and Simon, Helena and Emmett Easton. She was predeceased last year by her sister, Linda Arna Lippman. She also leaves nieces and nephews. Services at Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Road in Albany on Tuesday, December 10, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Hebrew Tailors Cemetery in Guilderland. Those wishing to remember Ilene in a special way may make a memorial donation to Jewish Coalition for Literacy c/o the United Jewish Federation of Northeastern New York, 184 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12203. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close