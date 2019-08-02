Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilse Loeb. View Sign Service Information Glick Family Funeral Home 3600 N. Federal Hwy Boca Raton , FL 33431 (561)-672-1880 Service 11:30 AM at the indoor Chapel at Cedar Park Cemetery 735 Forest Avenue Paramus , NY View Map Shiva 7:00 PM - 10:00 PM at the home of Dr. and Mrs. Steven Cohn 20 Oldfield Roslyn , NY View Map Interment Following Services Cedar Park Cemetery (immediately following service) 735 Forest Avenue Paramus , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Loeb, Ilse BOCA RATON, Fla. Ilse Loeb, age 94 of Boca Raton, formerly of Monroe Township, N.J. Chestnut Ridge, N.Y., and Vienna, Austria, died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Ilse was the beloved wife of the late J. Walter Loeb for more than 60 years. She was the daughter of the late Max and Elvira Morgenstern (nee Froelich). She was predeceased by her late brother Felix Rosenberg and late sister-in-law Marion Rosenberg of Chicago; and her late brother-in-law Bernard Loeb, and late sister-in-law Ruth Loeb of Brooklyn. She is survived by her four children, Michael Loeb (wife Diane Dragoo) of Sausalito, Calif., Evelyn Loeb Garfinkel (husband Miles Garfinkel) of Delmar, Judy Schreier (husband Stephen Schreier) of Boca Raton, and Debbie Cohn (husband Steven Cohn) of Miami Beach, Fla. Ilse is survived by seven grandchildren, Elise Loeb, Julia Katarovsky and her husband Yoni Kantarovsky, Danielle Garfinkel, Alison Cohn, Jeff Cohn, Cayla Schreier, Lana Schreier; and by two great-grandchildren, Eitan and Mati Kantarovsky. She is also survived by three nieces, Esther Goldman, Beatrice Sommers, and Dina Lowenstein; and several great-nieces and great-nephews and was predeceased by one nephew, Rafael Loeb. Ilse was a retired seamstress and dress alternation expert, and a longtime member of Temple Israel of Natick, Mass., Temple Beth El of East Windsor, N.J. as well as a longtime member of Monsey Jewish Center in Rockland County, N.Y. She was also a past president of B'Nai B'rith of Rockland County. Ilse was a Holocaust survivor. She survived three long and difficult years of hiding from Nazi persecution under very difficult conditions. Her life somewhat paralleled the life of the famous Anne Frank. Ilse received the exact same letter from the Nazis on the same day that Margot Frank, Anne Frank's sister also received the letter. The letter was a mandatory order for both Ilse and Margot to report to the train station soon in order to be taken to a work camp on the same day. Ilse's parents had a premonition that this was a dangerous and very bad idea, so they arranged for her to travel from Vienna to the Netherlands in order to go into hiding to avoid capture and persecution by the Nazis. Ilse was hidden from the Nazis by several selfless people, to name a few: Ilse's cousin Edi Stark and his girlfriend Nikki and Johtje and Aart Vos. The Vos' saved 36 Jewish children from certain death, and Ilse was one of those children. Ilse's parents were unable to leave Vienna, and ultimately perished in the camps. She survived through sheer will, and with the selfless help of many others who protected her, at the risk of being captured and killed. Following the war and after surviving such atrocities, Ilse traveled to the U.S., and settled in Chicago in order to be close to her brother. It was there where she met and married her husband, J. Walter Loeb. Walter was also a Holocaust survivor from Germany. Walter's family had settled in Argentina after the war, and both Ilse and Walter assisted his extended family by helping them immigrate to the U.S. After losing her parents during the Holocaust, Ilse's life's mission was to educate future generations about the atrocities of the Holocaust, in order to prevent it from happening again. She was a founding member of the Hidden Children of Rockland County, as well as the Speakers Bureau for Holocaust Survivors of New Jersey, and the Hidden Child Foundation/Anti Defamation League of New York. She also was the curator of the "Hidden Children" exhibit which was displayed in various museums and schools throughout the East Coast. Ilse spent countless hours educating middle and high school students about the Holocaust and specifically, providing her own eyewitness testimony to the horrors she witnessed. There is a permanent plaque in Ilse and Anne Frank's honor along with a tree, providing recognition of Ilse's contribution to Holocaust education at John Witherspoon Middle School in Princeton N.J. Ilse never lost her strong faith in Judaism, and with much encouragement from Walter, set herself a goal to learn to read Hebrew at the age of 80. She was called to the Torah soon after, as a Bat Mitzvah, and felt it was one of her greatest accomplishments. The service will be held on Sunday, August 4, at 11:30 a.m. in the indoor chapel at Cedar Park Cemetery, 735 Forest Ave., Paramus, N.J. (201-262-1100). Interment will take place immediately following the services. The family will be sitting Shiva on Sunday, August 4, from the hours of 7-10 p.m. in the home of Dr. and Mrs. Steven Cohn, 20 Oldfield, Roslyn, N.Y. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ilse's name may be made to the following: The Holocaust Museum Center for Tolerance and Education at RCC Suffern, N.Y. Please call 845-574 4099 or visit www.holocauststudies.org (Click on Donate/Make a Tribute Gift); or to the Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center of Nassau County, Glen Cove, N.Y. Please call 516-571-8040 or visit www.hmtcli.org (Click on Donate/Tribute Cards). For further information, directions, or to sign the guestbook for Ilse, please visit glickfamilyfuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 2, 2019 