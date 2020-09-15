1/
Imants Baltausis
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Imants's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Baltausis, Imants ALBANY Imants Baltausis, 89 of Albany, passed away on September 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on December 10, 1930, in Riga, Latvia and emigrated to America after World War II in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked for the N.Y.S. Office of General Services until he was in his early 70's. Imants was an avid soccer player and remained a fan all his life. He was predeceased by his brother Ainis; and his lady friend Zenta. Imants is survived by his cousin Martin Zakis of Albany. There will be no services. Contributions in Imants memory may be made by giving a couple of dollars to the next human being you see who might be in need of a helping hand. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved