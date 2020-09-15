Baltausis, Imants ALBANY Imants Baltausis, 89 of Albany, passed away on September 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on December 10, 1930, in Riga, Latvia and emigrated to America after World War II in 1949. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and worked for the N.Y.S. Office of General Services until he was in his early 70's. Imants was an avid soccer player and remained a fan all his life. He was predeceased by his brother Ainis; and his lady friend Zenta. Imants is survived by his cousin Martin Zakis of Albany. There will be no services. Contributions in Imants memory may be made by giving a couple of dollars to the next human being you see who might be in need of a helping hand. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com