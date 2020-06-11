Ina Imogene Patterson "Imy" Vrooman
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vrooman, Ina Imogene "Imy" Patterson EAST GREENBUSH Ina Imogene "Imy" Patterson Vrooman passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Imy was born August 8, 1925 in Green City, Mo. to Bert and Mae Patterson. Because of her dad's work, they moved to Idaho and then to Washington. She met her loving and caring husband, Everett Vrooman in Washington where he was stationed in the Army. He was reassigned to South Carolina and that is where they got married in 1945. He was from Rensselaer so they moved to the Capital District and lived in the same home since 1950. She was an executive secretary at Sterling-Winthrop and was very involved with the Loudonville Community Church. For many years, she led several women's Christian groups in the Capital District. Imy is survived by her loving sister Kathy Brown of Missouri; and several nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband Ev of 56 years; and sisters, Connie Peugh and Pat Asher. Sadly, Imy and Ev were never able to have biological children of their own. Also, because Ev was an only child and Imy's sisters and their families were out west, they "adopted" local friends and neighbors, including the Chicoine family, to be part of their family. Her family thanks the staff at Eddy Village Green at Cohoes Nursing Home (especially those in House 19) for their special care over the last six years and Community Hospice for their recent support. They also thank friends who helped during her long trip with Alzheimer's, which allowed her to remain in her home for a number of years after being diagnosed. Services will be private. Because she loved children, in lieu of flowers, family asks that you send a donation to Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, 4900 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin, OH, 43016, or davethomasfoundation.org/give/ To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved