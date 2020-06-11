Vrooman, Ina Imogene "Imy" Patterson EAST GREENBUSH Ina Imogene "Imy" Patterson Vrooman passed away peacefully on June 5, 2020. Imy was born August 8, 1925 in Green City, Mo. to Bert and Mae Patterson. Because of her dad's work, they moved to Idaho and then to Washington. She met her loving and caring husband, Everett Vrooman in Washington where he was stationed in the Army. He was reassigned to South Carolina and that is where they got married in 1945. He was from Rensselaer so they moved to the Capital District and lived in the same home since 1950. She was an executive secretary at Sterling-Winthrop and was very involved with the Loudonville Community Church. For many years, she led several women's Christian groups in the Capital District. Imy is survived by her loving sister Kathy Brown of Missouri; and several nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her husband Ev of 56 years; and sisters, Connie Peugh and Pat Asher. Sadly, Imy and Ev were never able to have biological children of their own. Also, because Ev was an only child and Imy's sisters and their families were out west, they "adopted" local friends and neighbors, including the Chicoine family, to be part of their family. Her family thanks the staff at Eddy Village Green at Cohoes Nursing Home (especially those in House 19) for their special care over the last six years and Community Hospice for their recent support. They also thank friends who helped during her long trip with Alzheimer's, which allowed her to remain in her home for a number of years after being diagnosed. Services will be private. Because she loved children, in lieu of flowers, family asks that you send a donation to Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, 4900 Tuttle Crossing Blvd., Dublin, OH, 43016, or davethomasfoundation.org/give/ To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 11, 2020.