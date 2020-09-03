Schauer, Inge ALBANY Inge Schauer, 85 of Albany, passed away peacefully on the morning of August 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband Adolf. She is survived by her children, Ralf, Karen (Eric) Nicely and Eric (Angela); her grandchildren, Lauren, Spencer and Victoria. Services will be private. Inge was an avid traveler; memorial contributions may be made to Doctors Without Borders
, PO Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5030 or www.doctorswithoutborders.org
. To express condolences, please visit www.sbfuneralhome.com
.