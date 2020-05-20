Iona Gladstone Noel
Noel, Iona Gladstone RENSSELAER Iona Gladstone Noel, peacefully went to be with our Lord on Monday, May 18, 2020. Iona is survived by husband of 39 years, Michael Noel; her sons, Michael (Tara) and John (Jade) Noel; her mother Wanda (John Ewans) Gladstone; her siblings, Walt (Debbie) and John and Kenny Gladstone and Virginia (John) Gladstone; her aunts, Betty, Gail and Connie; her uncle Kenny; her grandchildren, Madelyn, John Jr., baby Noel coming January 2021, Amina and Riley. Iona is also survived by her nieces and nephews, April, Jacob, Mitchell, Madison and Bobby Joe. Iona loved spending time with her family especially her grandkids. "I love you she she." We will miss you and love you so much. All services will be private.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
