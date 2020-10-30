Stever, Ira O. Jr. VALATIE Ira O. Stever Jr., 88 of Valatie, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Firemen's Home. Born on November 13, 1931, in North Chatham, he was the son of the late Ira Otto and Margaret (Rodriguez) Stever. Ira was the owner / operator of Butts Farm Service Agway in Castleton for many years. He was a life member of the Niverville Fire Department and a member of the Niverville Methodist Church. He is survived by four sons, Marc Stever (Darlene) of Niverville, Jeff Stever (Elizabeth) of Vernon, Conn., Greg and Christopher Stever both of Valatie; four grandchildren, Melissa Larsen (Eric), Michele Cooper (Jason), Trish Stever and Darin (Jessica) Stever; great-grandchildren, Brock and Beckett Larsen, Parker Stever-Gray, Liam Stever; a dear friend Glenda Prior and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife Dorothy (Wadsworth) Stever; and his sisters, Sarah Groves, Dorothy Drowne and Madeline Brothers. The family would like to give special thanks to the exceptional care given to Ira by the entire staff of the FASNY Fireman's Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, at 12 p.m. in the Raymond E. Bond Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kinderhook Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Saturday prior to the service. Contributions, for those who wish, may be made to the Niverville Methodist Church, P.O. Box 64, Niverville, NY, 12130 or Community Hospice of Columbia/Greene, 47 Liberty St., Catskill, NY, 12414.