Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
(518) 785-8161
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home Ltd.
149 Old Loudon Road
Latham, NY 12110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church
20 Page Avenue
Cohoes, NY
View Map
Irene Ann Bania


1931 - 2019
Irene Ann Bania Obituary
Bania, Irene Ann COHOES Irene Ann Bania, 88 of Cohoes, beloved wife of Dr. Andrew Bania, entered into eternal life on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital in Troy. Born in Watervliet on March 19, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Stella "Stacia" (Czarnecka) Drzewiecki. She was a graduate of Watervliet High School and went on to earn her licensed practical nursing degree from St. Joseph's Nursing School in Yonkers, N.Y. Irene worked at the Leonard Hospital in Troy, and the Cohoes Memorial Hospital in Cohoes for many years. Mrs. Bania married Dr. Andrew Bania and together celebrated 62 years of marriage. She loved being a mother of five children, a Roman Catholic through prayer and church and traveling. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Christopher (Robin) Bania, Dr. Theodore "Tod" (Dr. Gregory Almond) Bania, Dr. Margret Bania, Dr. Merita Bania, and Dr. John Paul Bania. She is also survived by her cherished granddaughters, Kristen Bania and Brooke Wojcik. Irene was predeceased by her sister Victoria V. Drzewiecki; and her brother Frank Drzewiecki. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 30, at 11 a.m. at St. Michael's Roman Catholic Church, 20 Page Avenue, Cohoes, with the Reverend Peter Tkocz presiding. Relatives and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 5 - 7 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham, NY. Irene will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Delatour Road, Colonie, following the Mass. Donations to St. Michael's Church 20 Page Ave. Cohoes, NY 12047 in memory of Irene would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 29, 2019
