Dudden, Irene B. White WATERFORD Irene B. White Dudden, 96 of Clinton Avenue, died on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her residence. Born in Cohoes, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Albertine Charbonneau Biette. She was educated at St. Joseph's School and Keveny Memorial Academy. She moved to Waterford in 1948. Irene was a beautician and had operated Debonaire Beauty Salon from her home. Irene also was a private duty nurse. She was a communicant of St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Waterford and the former St. Anne's Church where she was a member of St. Anne's Ladies Auxiliary. She was a former member of the Knickerbocker Steamer Co. Ladies Auxiliary and a former member and past president of the Waterford Rescue Squad Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed reading and gardening. Irene was the widow of the late Donald J. Dudden and John W. White. She was the loving mother of John R. White (Shirley) of Galway, Linda A. Stanley (Lee) of Waterford and Susan M. Hughes (Richard) of Clifton Park. She was the sister of George Biette of Saratoga, the late Nelda Millington, Jeannette Terrell, Dora Milian and Louis Biette. She was the proud grandmother of eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She shared a special love and friendship with Candy Shishik and Marisa Broderick. Funeral services will be on Wednesday at 9 a.m. from the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford and at 9:30 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may visit at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to a no kill animal shelter of your choice or to the Community Hospice, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, please visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 23, 2020