Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Dorothy Jones. View Sign

Jones, Irene Dorothy ALBANY Irene Dorothy Jones, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, in Albany after a brief hospitalization. She was most recently a resident of the Spinney at Pondview in Castleton but previously was a longtime resident of North Greenbush. Born in San Antonio, Texas on August 23, 1934, Irene was the daughter of Gertrude (Rendon) Frederick and Joseph Frederick. She was the sister of Corrine (Frederick)



Jones, Irene Dorothy ALBANY Irene Dorothy Jones, age 84, passed away peacefully on March 2, 2019, in Albany after a brief hospitalization. She was most recently a resident of the Spinney at Pondview in Castleton but previously was a longtime resident of North Greenbush. Born in San Antonio, Texas on August 23, 1934, Irene was the daughter of Gertrude (Rendon) Frederick and Joseph Frederick. She was the sister of Corrine (Frederick) Smith of Yorktown, Va.; sister-in-law of Gilbert Smith (d. 2011); sister of Joseph Frederick (d. 1983); and sister-in-law of Barbara Frederick of Putnam, Conn. She also had a sister, Nora Frederick, who died in infancy. Irene married Floyd Neal Jones (d. 2003), in San Antonio on May 19, 1956. After a series of moves related to Floyd's Army and career commitments, the couple and their growing family settled in Fort Plain in 1965. Besides her devotion as a busy mother and homemaker, Irene was recognized as the greatest supporter to Floyd's basketball teams. In 1977, the Jones Family moved to North Greenbush. During this time, Irene worked as an account clerk for the N.Y.S. Deptment of Education. Irene will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend to so many. Throughout her life, she valued a delicious meal at a fair price. She enjoyed time with friends and family, playing dominoes, dancing - especially the jitterbug! - honoring her Mexican heritage through food and genealogy, travel and, in her later years, was an active member of the East Greenbush, West Sand Lake and Schodack Senior groups. She was always eager to travel and loved the camaraderie that travel promoted. Irene was always ready with a smile and to share her joyful sense of humor. Irene is survived by her four children, Carole (Jones) Hawn and husband Bill, Rosanne (Jones) Endres and husband Eddie, son, Terry Jones and wife, Carla, and Nancy Jones. She will be missed by her grandchildren, E.J. and wife, Erica Endres, Alicia (Endres) and husband, Stephen Daniels, Anne (Hawn) and husband, Anthony Sinopoli, Alexia Hawn and fiance, David Paro, Avery Hawn, Spencer Jones and Audrey Jones; and her great-grandson, Miles Endres. An open house style celebration of Irene's life for friends and family will be held in the community room at the Spinney at Pondview in Castleton on Sunday, March 24, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider performing a random act of kindness in Irene's honor, then go and enjoy a delicious meal at a fair price in the company of people you love. Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close