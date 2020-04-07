Econome, Irene ALBANY Irene Econome, 99, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late John and Pauline Econome. Irene attended public schools, was a lifelong resident of Albany and parishioner of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. From 1967 until her retirement in 1988, Irene had been secretary to the Dean of Albany Law School of Union University. For many years prior, she was employed with the Upstate Fabian Theater as an assistant to the district manager and local film booker and buyer. During World War II, Ms. Econome volunteered with the Aircraft Warning Service. She later volunteered as an American Red Cross Gray Lady at St. Peter's Hospital and the Veteran's Hospital, and also volunteered at the N.Y.S. Museum from 1988 to 1998. Ms. Econome was the sister of the late Nicholas and George Econome and Ethel "Lu" McDonald. She is survived by her nieces and nephews; and their children and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held privately amongst family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Ms. Econome's name to St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd, Albany, NY 12208. Arrangements have been entrusted to Tebbutt Funeral Home, 633 Central Ave., Albany, NY 12206. To express condolences and for more information, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 7, 2020