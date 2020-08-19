1/
Irene "Nora" Fitzpatrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fitzpatrick, Irene "Nora" TROY Irene "Nora" Fitzpatrick, 75, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Cherry Plain, she grew up on the family farm in Cherry Plain, she was the daughter of the late William Frank Gardner and Irene Langlais Gardner. Nora graduated from Berlin High School and Mary McClellan School of Nursing in Cambridge. She worked at Brady Maternity Hospital and she served 10 years at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing and Rehab Center and Albany Veteran Hospital for over 36 years, retiring in 2011. Nora also worked full-time at Harmony Hills Pediatrics in Cohoes. Nora is survived by her sons, William C. Fitzpatrick (Elizabeth Durocher) of Petersburg and James J. Fitzpatrick; her grandchildren, Devon, Ryan and Mickayla Fitzpatrick; her sisters, Mary Gilbert of Stephentown and Charlotte (Jerry) Garneau of Brooksville, Fla. In addition to her mother and father, Nora was predeceased by her siblings, Theresa Purdy, William Gardner and Thomas Gardner. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Nora may be made to The Arthritis Foundation at https://www.arthritis.org/donate. For online condolences please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved