Fitzpatrick, Irene "Nora" TROY Irene "Nora" Fitzpatrick, 75, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Cherry Plain, she grew up on the family farm in Cherry Plain, she was the daughter of the late William Frank Gardner and Irene Langlais Gardner. Nora graduated from Berlin High School and Mary McClellan School of Nursing in Cambridge. She worked at Brady Maternity Hospital and she served 10 years at the Eddy Heritage House Nursing and Rehab Center and Albany Veteran Hospital for over 36 years, retiring in 2011. Nora also worked full-time at Harmony Hills Pediatrics in Cohoes. Nora is survived by her sons, William C. Fitzpatrick (Elizabeth Durocher) of Petersburg and James J. Fitzpatrick; her grandchildren, Devon, Ryan and Mickayla Fitzpatrick; her sisters, Mary Gilbert of Stephentown and Charlotte (Jerry) Garneau of Brooksville, Fla. In addition to her mother and father, Nora was predeceased by her siblings, Theresa Purdy, William Gardner and Thomas Gardner. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Nora may be made to The Arthritis Foundation
