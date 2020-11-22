1/
Irene Gail Dayton
Dayton, Irene Gail TROY Irene Gail "Fitz" Dayton passed away surrounded by her loving family on November 16, 2020. Irene was the daughter of the late Gerald and Geraldine Fitzgerald; and loving wife of the late Paul "Brad" Dayton. She graduated from Catholic Central High School and retired from the Samaritan Hospital where she worked as a lab secretary. Irene enjoyed cooking, shopping and especially enjoyed spending time with her cherished children and grandchildren. The family would like to thank Dr. Rachel Brilliant and Community Hospice of Rensselaer County for their wonderful care. Irene was the devoted mother of Donna (Larry) Miller, Debbie (Peter) Morocco and David Dayton; grandmother of Matthew Miller, Katie (James Ahrent) AuClaire, Daniel AuClaire, Phillip Doin and David Morocco; and great-grandmother of Jace Ahrent. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Robert Fitzgerald. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, consider an act of kindness for someone in need. Irene would like that. Online condolences at ddpurcell.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
