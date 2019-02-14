Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Genevieve Kent. View Sign

Kent, Irene Genevieve ALBANY Irene Genevieve Kent (nee Quigg), age 89, passed away at the Daughters of Sarah Nursing Center on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, after a long illness. Irene was born on March 12, 1929, in Brooklyn, where she grew up and graduated from Midwood High School. She received a certificate in administrative and secretarial skills, which she then used while working in Manhattan. After living in Brooklyn, California, Michigan, and Queens, she settled down in Delmar for over 50 years and had a long career with the New York State Dormitory Authority. Irene was a member of the Bethlehem Business Woman's Club for many years after her retirement, where she enjoyed working on community service projects. Irene was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Fred Kent (2001). She is survived by her three daughters, Robin Plummer (Bruce) of Brockport, N.Y., Barbara Raido (John) of Catskill, and Lisa Kent (John) of New York City; her grandchildren, Danny Gross, Ben Plummer (Laura), Ryan Plummer, Chris Plummer (Chelsea), Tim Plummer (Sarah), Hannah Plummer and Katie Plummer. She is also survived by great-grandchildren. The family will have a small private service. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com Funeral Home Levine Memorial Chapel Inc

649 Washington Ave

Albany , NY 12206

