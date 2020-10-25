Brimlow, Irene H. MALTA Irene H. Brimlow, 103, a resident of the Home of the Good Shepherd and former resident of Clifton Park since 1968, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in the loving presence of her family. She was well cared for and loved by the staff at Home of the Good Shepherd and Community Hospice. She was born on December 10, 1916, in New York City and was the daughter of the late Philip H. and Ethel Magrath Dreissingacker. In her lifetime, she witnessed changes that are truly astounding: the ratification of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote, the Spanish Flu pandemic, the discovery of penicillin, television, and jet planes, to name a few. She had a beautiful, positive spirit, a great sense of humor and loved winning at cards, which she did most of the time. We will always remember her laughter. She was an easy person to love and she loved well. She graduated from Lasell College in Auburndale, Mass. and worked as a medical secretary in New York City before her marriage to the late Potter Brimlow, who died in 1998. They enjoyed 57 wonderful years of marriage. Irene's primary vocation was being a superb mother to her five children. She was also a faithful member of Christ Community Reformed Church in Clifton Park. She was the devoted mother of Potter Brimlow Jr. of Martinez, Calif., John (Barbara) Brimlow of McKinleyville, Calif., her twins, Nancy (Andrew) Warren of Hyde Park, Mass., and Linda (Gerald) Bottcher of Wilmington, N.Y. and David (Debra) Brimlow of Boulder, Colo.; sister of the late Philip Dreissigacker and John Dreissigacker; caring grandmother of 10, Jacob, Sarah and David Brimlow, Andrew and Matthew Warren, Erik, Lauren and Evan Bottcher, Alexandra and Zachary Brimlow; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law, Joan Dreissigacker of Wilmington; her dear longtime friend, Donna Hare; and her neighbors, Sue and Gordon Howe, all of Clifton Park; as well as several nieces and nephews. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ Community Church, 1010 Rte. 146 Clifton Park, NY, 12065 or to The Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in memory of Irene Brimlow. Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, Clifton Park.For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com