Crowder, Irene J. DELMAR Irene J. (Friebel) Crowder, 89 of Delmar, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019. Daughter of the late George and Mary Friebel, Irene was the wife of the late Joseph A. Crowder; and mother to the late Edward J. Crowder. She leaves behind her daughter, Maryanne Crowder; daughter-in-law, Tricia Allen; and two grandsons that she adored, Samuel Blair and Zachary Crowder. She is also survived by her sister, Marion Winne and several nieces and nephews. A daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and exceptional neighbor and friend, she will be missed by all. Calling hours are 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, February 22, at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A service will immediately follow the calling hours. Interment will be in Bethlehem Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019