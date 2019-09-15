Lussier, Irene M. BALLSTON SPA Irene Crowley Lussier, 76, passed away on September 8, 2019. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Erle and Kathryn (Hoffman) Crowley. She graduated from Albany High School in 1960 and later graduated from the Junior College of Albany in coordination with the Russell Sage Nursing Program. She worked as a registered nurse at the V.A. Hospital in Albany for over 25 years. She also worked at Samaritan Hospital in Troy, Memorial Hospital and Parsons Hospital in Albany. Irene loved to cook, take visits to Lake George and most of all, her dogs. Irene is survived by her brother, Peter J. (Maureen) Crowley of Saratoga; her two nephews, Dr. Kevin J. (Melinda) Crowley and Ryan Patrick Crowley; as well as her great-nephews, Joshua and Benjamin Crowley. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary Crowley Amsden. There will be no visitation. A graveside service of remembrance will be celebrated in Albany Rural Cemetery at a date and time to be announced. Online condolences may be offered at danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 15, 2019