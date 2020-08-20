Pardo, Irene M. CASTLETON Irene M. Cavalieri Pardo, 89 of Castleton, entered into eternal life at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She is united in heaven now with her husband Joe to whom she was happily married for 56 years, and her daughter Maria. Growing up on Madison Avenue in Albany, Irene was proud of her Italian heritage. She had a love of music and dancing at an early age and went to school with her friend Rosie. Irene was born to be a mother and always considered her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren her greatest achievement. She was not only a housewife but a great cook, baker and sewed. Her jenets were the best! Bingo and shopping were her hobbies. Always involved with her family, Irene was there to drive everyone to school, events, practice or anywhere they needed to be. Memories of her sewing Halloween costumes will not be forgotten. She had a willingness to feed everyone who walked into her home, including sending home goody bags. Her kindness and generosity to all endeared many people who came to know Irene during her lifetime. Irene is survived by her devoted children, Rosanna of East Greenbush, Manuel (Theresa) of Castleton, Robert (Ellen) of East Greenbush, Joseph (Kelly) of Averill Park, Cindy Johnson (Chris) of East Greenbush, and John (Denise) of Clifton Park; along with 18 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews. Irene was predeceased by her parents, Senefonte and Maria Cavalieri; brother Alfredo Cavalieri; and sisters, Assunta (Gino) Arduini, Irma (Frank) Arduini and Ella (Anthony) Cazzato. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Yolunda Cavalieri, Marie Lyon and Josephine (the late Bill) Farrell. Calling hours will be from the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday from 4-7 p.m. Masks are required. Social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. A private funeral Mass will be held in the Church of St. Mary in Clinton Heights.