Rainville, Irene M. COLONIE Irene M. Rainville passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, as her loved ones looked on. She was the daughter of Napoleon and Ida Ostiguy.Irene was a proud member of Our Lady of Mercy Church for over thirty years, where she cherished her time spent engaging with the youth of the parish. Over her years there, she served in many capacities; she taught religious education, coordinated holiday pageants, served on the parish council, and ultimately joined their staff as youth minister. She was a loving, patient, and dedicated educator who found endless passion and joy in helping "her kids" navigate through life, maintaining regular contact with many of them throughout their lives and even through her final days. She loved being outside and had a strong appreciation for nature, always enjoying any time she could spend near the water or in front of a campfire. She always found relaxation in maintaining her garden, sharing her harvests, and cooking wonderful meals for family and friends. She was a selfless human, a great sister, a loyal friend, a proud mother, and loving grandmother who will be missed dearly by many. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Victor J. Rainville, who passed away in July 2020; and sister Theresa (William) Cole. She is survived by her daughter Eva and granddaughter Laura. She is also survived by sisters, Lilian (Ronald) Ramsey, Alice LaPorte, Lucille (Frederick) MacNaughton, Helen Martin, Marie Maycheck, MaryAnn (Michael) Kospa, Rose (Patricia Ford) Ryan and Doris (Michael) Della Rocca; several nephews and nieces, many dear friends, and her loving dog Sierra. A public viewing will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals in Colonie, on Friday, August 28, from 5-8 p.m. Additionally, a memorial service will be held in Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham on Monday, August 31, at 10 a.m. to be followed by her burial in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and requested to practice appropriate social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Community Hospice at communityhospice.org/donate
or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com