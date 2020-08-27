1/1
Irene M. Rainville
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Irene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rainville, Irene M. COLONIE Irene M. Rainville passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020, as her loved ones looked on. She was the daughter of Napoleon and Ida Ostiguy.Irene was a proud member of Our Lady of Mercy Church for over thirty years, where she cherished her time spent engaging with the youth of the parish. Over her years there, she served in many capacities; she taught religious education, coordinated holiday pageants, served on the parish council, and ultimately joined their staff as youth minister. She was a loving, patient, and dedicated educator who found endless passion and joy in helping "her kids" navigate through life, maintaining regular contact with many of them throughout their lives and even through her final days. She loved being outside and had a strong appreciation for nature, always enjoying any time she could spend near the water or in front of a campfire. She always found relaxation in maintaining her garden, sharing her harvests, and cooking wonderful meals for family and friends. She was a selfless human, a great sister, a loyal friend, a proud mother, and loving grandmother who will be missed dearly by many. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Victor J. Rainville, who passed away in July 2020; and sister Theresa (William) Cole. She is survived by her daughter Eva and granddaughter Laura. She is also survived by sisters, Lilian (Ronald) Ramsey, Alice LaPorte, Lucille (Frederick) MacNaughton, Helen Martin, Marie Maycheck, MaryAnn (Michael) Kospa, Rose (Patricia Ford) Ryan and Doris (Michael) Della Rocca; several nephews and nieces, many dear friends, and her loving dog Sierra. A public viewing will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals in Colonie, on Friday, August 28, from 5-8 p.m. Additionally, a memorial service will be held in Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham on Monday, August 31, at 10 a.m. to be followed by her burial in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Those in attendance will be required to wear a mask and requested to practice appropriate social distancing. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Community Hospice at communityhospice.org/donate or The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Viewing
05:00 - 08:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
Send Flowers
AUG
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Assumption Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
(518) 456-4442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved