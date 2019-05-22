Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Crescent, NY
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Waterford, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Tremblay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene M. Tremblay


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Irene M. Tremblay Obituary
Tremblay, Irene M. CLIFTON PARK Irene M. Garceau Tremblay, 91, formerly of Clifton Park, passed away with her family by her side at Millview of Latham on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Cohoes, she graduated from Catholic Central High School and was the daughter of the late Romeo and Eva Heroux Garceau. Irene was the chief cashier for Shearson/Lehman in Albany for over 25 years. She was involved with Girl Scouts; and in recent years, Irene crocheted baby blankets and lap robes for family and various churches. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Wife of the late Gerard A. Tremblay. Survivors include her children, David (Janet) Tremblay of Basking Ridge, N.J., Patricia (Donald) Arcari of Cohoes, Susan (Joel) Katz of Clifton Park, Kathleen (Kent) Kaltenborn of Rotterdam and Edward Tremblay of Clifton Park; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Margaret Bristol and Florence Zehner; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral on Friday, May 24, at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Irene in a special way may donate to of Northeast New York in her memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
Download Now