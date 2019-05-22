Tremblay, Irene M. CLIFTON PARK Irene M. Garceau Tremblay, 91, formerly of Clifton Park, passed away with her family by her side at Millview of Latham on Friday, May 17, 2019. Born in Cohoes, she graduated from Catholic Central High School and was the daughter of the late Romeo and Eva Heroux Garceau. Irene was the chief cashier for Shearson/Lehman in Albany for over 25 years. She was involved with Girl Scouts; and in recent years, Irene crocheted baby blankets and lap robes for family and various churches. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Crescent. Wife of the late Gerard A. Tremblay. Survivors include her children, David (Janet) Tremblay of Basking Ridge, N.J., Patricia (Donald) Arcari of Cohoes, Susan (Joel) Katz of Clifton Park, Kathleen (Kent) Kaltenborn of Rotterdam and Edward Tremblay of Clifton Park; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Margaret Bristol and Florence Zehner; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Funeral on Friday, May 24, at 9 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Crescent where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. Relatives and friends may call at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. Friends who wish to remember Irene in a special way may donate to of Northeast New York in her memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com. Published in Albany Times Union from May 22 to May 23, 2019