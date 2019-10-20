Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Irene Rose Packer. View Sign Service Information Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Infant of Prague Chapel at Teresian House Send Flowers Obituary









Packer, Sister Irene Rose ALBANY Religious of the Sacred Heart, Sister Irene Rose Packer, died October 16, 2019, in Albany. Irene Packer was born on April 15, 1931, in Bridgeport, Conn. to John Anton Packer and Rose Veronica Creevey. Irene was one of four children; she recalled the house she grew up in as a "lovely home" with a large backyard and a four-seated swing. The neighborhood held a mix of people where she and her siblings whiled away hours at the neighborhood pond, close to their house. When Irene was eight, her mother and father separated. Her mother moved with the children to a six-family house, a mile and a half from their home. On Sundays, she would walk three miles with her mother after Mass to her grandmother's home. These times were hard for Irene and she remembered feeling so alone. From the age of nine, until she was 16, she had a paper route, and then started working in a clothing store. After she graduated from high school, she started working at Bullard Machine Tool Company tracking inventory of machine parts. While she was at Bullard, two co-workers asked her if she had thought about religious life. Irene was known to visit the church where she worked, even at night. An RSCJ she met on a trip to Noroton also inquired if she had considered religious life. This RSCJ even offered to write a letter for Irene requesting permission to enter and said, "All you have to do is copy it." Irene followed her advice. At first, Irene had considered entering Maryknoll; but when she learned of the missionary work that involved traveling and foreign languages, she decided against it and instead entered the Society of the Sacred Heart, in Newton, Massachusetts, in 1955. Irene served in many places and in various capacities in the Society. She worked in the kitchens and laundries and parlors at Manhattanville, Noroton, and Newton. The ministry she loved the most was working in the library at the Red Cloud Indian School at Pine Ridge, S.D. She spent eight years at the school. Irene earned a B.A. in elementary education from Maryville. She also spent some time in Seattle, Wash., attending the Institute for Theological Studies at Seattle University, where she completed the course, Scripture and Leadership Training (SALT). Always a free spirit, one of her last ministries was in a U-Haul office where the male staff learned neither to curse nor to smoke around Sister Packer. In 2011, Irene moved to the Teresian House community in Albany. She believed that her move to Teresian House enriched her religious life with many opportunities to talk to others about her life and love of God. Irene spent time in prayer, along with an occasional game of bingo! She said, that the bingo "prize for her floor was 50 cents, but on the higher floors you can win more. The closer you get to Heaven, the bigger the "pot!" As it should be!" In more recent years, as her mental and physical capacities diminished and she was no longer able to participate in activities, there was a quality of loveableness in her that drew staff and residents alike to her. On October 16, 2019, Irene passed gently into the arms of her heavenly Father. Irene's survivors are John and James Packer, James DiVivo and Carol Tintanelli. A funeral Mass for Sister Packer will be held on Tuesday, October 22 at 1 p.m. in the Infant of Prague Chapel at Teresian House. reillyandson.com Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 20, 2019

