Iris B. Brown

Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
181 Troy Schenectady Road
Watervliet, NY
12189
(518)-272-2824
Calling hours
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Obituary
Brown, Iris B. TROY Iris B. Brown, 62, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Iris is survived by her loving daughters, Lekedia (Charles) Rodgers, Ebony (Steven) Jones and Iman (Reginald) Temple; her siblings, Deborah McGee, Lacy Thompson, and Katherine (Derek) McCrary; her six grandchildren. She was predeceased by her stepdaughter, Taniqua Culler. A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26, at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Road, Watervliet. A calling hour will precede the service from 11 a.m to 12 p.m. Interment will be held in Albany Rural Cemetery in Menands. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com

