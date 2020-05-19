Cornell, Irma Butler ALBANY Irma Butler Cornell, died peacefully at Daughters of Sarah Nursing Home on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born at home on Willow Glen Road in Mechanicville, to Leonard and Agnes Butler on September 25, 1934. Irma had seven siblings, however, her twin passed at birth. Each of her siblings, Marie, Jimmy, Betty, Preston, Lynn and David, had very unique personalities which in turn made her the loving, caring and giving person she truly was. She was so fortunate to enjoy many brothers and sisters-in-law as well as nieces and nephews. Irma married Ted Cornell when they were both 17 years old. They went on to welcome three children, Eric, Janet and Kyle. She loved spending time with her two granddaughters, Jessica and Hannah, who loved her dearly and always made her laugh. Irma held many types of jobs throughout her life, mostly in the field of administration. The job she was most proud of was being a parent/teacher advocate for the Early Childhood Education Center. Also assisting with the establishment of Down Syndrome Aim High was extremely important to her and a proud accomplishment. As a result, she made many lifelong friends. The common goal was to always support, protect and advocate for individuals of all abilities. Ted passed in 1995. Many years later, Irma met a wonderful man named Bernie who to this day made her smile. He and Sean, his grandson, were a gift. Bernie has been a true blessing to us throughout this difficult journey. The only thing she enjoyed more than her family, was traveling. She enjoyed hiking up north, oceans in the South, Hawaii, Alabama, Florida, Jamaica and Aruba. If there was a cool breeze and sun, there was a smile. She also loved dancing and her and Bernie went weekly. She met so many special people who support each other. Thank you for enriching her life. Our mother was a person who loved and was loved. Irma, we believe, will look upon us and still try to take care of us while missing us, as we will miss her greatly. In lieu of donations, remember Irma by enjoying a sunny day, planting flowers, taking a walk or helping family and friends. When thinking of her, remember to smile and laugh, she loved us all. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private services for immediate family will be held on Wednesday with burial to follow in Hudson View Cemetery. During this extremely difficult time, we strongly encourage friends and family to visit devito-salvadorefh.com to share condolences, photos you may have and memories of Irma you have, with her family.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 19, 2020.