Scoons, Irma M. DELMAR Irma M. Scoons passed peacefully into Heaven on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Albany to Charles and Dorothy (Bloomingdale) Quay on October 2, 1932, and was the sister of Charles Jr. and Mary Lou. Irma graduated from Bethlehem Central High School and married her high school sweetheart Clifford J. Scoons on July 19, 1952. She was a lifelong resident of Delmar. Her family was her entire life, raising her six children with her husband. Many happy times were spent at the family camp on Loon Lake in the Adirondacks. She is survived by her husband of 67 plus years, and their children, Richard (Cathy), Curtis (Amy), Deborah (Jeff Mudge), Steven (Lisa), Charlene (Gary Crewell), and David (Joanna); and her sister, Mary Lou (Chuck Guinn). She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Patricia Lavery, John Mudge, Christina Hunt, Kaitlyn Scoons, James Mudge, Cameron Scoons, and Savannah Scoons. She was predeceased by her parents and brother. The family will receive callers at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, January 31, with a memorial service to immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to Delmar-Bethlehem EMS or to the Community Hospice. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020