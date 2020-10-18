1/1
Irma S. Filkins
Filkins, Irma S. SCHODACK Irma S. Filkins, 96 of Schodack, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Eddy Village Green Beverwyck. Irma was born in Albany, the daughter of Edward Phillip and Esther (Dascher) Stieve. She worked as a clerk for New York State Department of Labor until 1957 when she left the workforce to raise her family and later as an account clerk for East Greenbush Central Schools retiring in 1985. She was predeceased by her husband, Sterling Y. Filkins; and her siblings, Marion S. Peairs, Robert E. Stieve, and Doris M. Stieve. Survivors include her daughters, Joanne M. Filkins and Carol B. Filkins; and sons, Robert H. Filkins (Kathleen) and Richard P. Filkins (Rifat); grandson Timothy J. Filkins; and granddaughters, Kerry L. Filkins, Amy N. Filkins and Alyssa N. Filkins. Due to COVID-19 and health concerns, friends may visit via Zoom meeting on Tuesday at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85309031569 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. followed by a funeral on the same Zoom link. Private burial will follow but will not be visable on Zoom. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Irma's name to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL, 60601.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Service
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
