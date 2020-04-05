Faust, Irvin S. ALBANY Irvin S. Faust passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on March 29, 2020. Irvin was the loving husband of Reverend Valerie Faust and was the son of the late Henry and Anna Faust and his stepmother Pearl Faust who raised him. Survived by his five children, Tamika, Wan-Tu, Marc, Irvin Jr.: all of his grandchildren; and all of his great-grandchildren. Also survived by his siblings, Stanley, Mike and Dorothy. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral services for Irvin will be private. Irvin proudly served his country and will be laid to rest in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions as well as on line condolences can be found at Konicekandcollettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 5, 2020