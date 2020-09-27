Dinowitz, Irving TROY Irving Dinowitz, 96 of the United Hebrew Geratric Center in New Rochelle, died on September 25, 2020, of natural causes at United Hebrew Center. Irving was born in Troy on August 4, 1924, and was the son of the late Anna and Percy Dinowitz. He was a graduate of Troy High School and was married for 74 years to Gloria Lasky Dinowitz who predecesed him by three months Irving owned and operated Leather Arts, a gift shop in downtown Troy, for several decades. He also managed the Outlet Barn stores and after retiring from retail business, he worked as a consultant for Ursula of Switzerland in Waterford. For most of his life Irving resided in Troy where he was a member of Temple Beth El. After selling their house in Troy, he and his wife Gloria moved to the Massry Assisted Living Residence in Albany and later the Bristal Assisted Living Facility in White Plains so he could be closer to his family. Irv enjoyed his family, good food, going to the Saratoga Race Course and listening (and singing along) to good music,dancing, dogs, a good joke, and paddleball. Irv is survived by his children, Debra Rosenblum and Lori and Stephen Beyer. He was the grandfather of Phillip (Lauren), Beyer, Julie (Shaun) Leska, Rebecca (Michael ) Winik and Brian (Kate) Rosenblum; and great-grandfather of Caitlin and Colin Leska, Blake and Wyatt Beyer and Gregory and Hennie Winik. He also leaves numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. In addition to Irv's wife Gloria, he was predeceased by a sister, Gertrude Dinowitz Iselin. Irv's family wishes to thank the wonderful staff of United Hebrew for their kindness, compassion and care especially during these during these past seven months of the pandemic when his loved ones could not be with him. Graveside services will be held in the Beth El Cemetery on Belle Avenue in Troy on Sunday, September 27, at 12 p.m. Restrictions regarding COVID-19 will be followed. Those wishing to remember Irv in a special way may make a memorial donation to Temple Beth El at betheloftroy.org
