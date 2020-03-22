|
|
Lindman, Irving Eugene "Gene" NISKAYUNA On March 16, 2020, Irving Eugene "Gene" Lindman, 73, lost his courageous battle against cancer, passing away at home with his wife and son by his side. Gene was the son of the late Irving Lindman and Alyce Conklin Lindman. He was raised in Munster, Ind., was an Eagle Scout, and studied art and architecture at the University of Illinois, Chicago. As a student activist Gene worked for community development in Chicago and was an organizer of the first Earth Day, to which he lent his birthdate, April 22. Representing his lighter side, he was also a founder of the Criterion Bar Association in Chicago, a band of Sherlock Holmes devotees. In his professional career Gene was a photomuralist, exhibit designer, and founder and president of Exhibit Planning & Management, International in Albany. EP&M designed and produced award-winning trade shows and customer spaces around the world, and was voted by employees a Best Place to Work. Gene embraced his worldwide travels for business and, whenever possible, with his family; he particularly valued making connections with new people and cultures. Gene served on the board of the Arts Center of the Capital Region and was a longtime volunteer and supporter of the Adirondack Great Camp Sagamore. He loved the Adirondacks and being in nature, enjoying sailing, gardening and wilderness canoeing. At home, Gene delighted in sharing his creative design and building skills with his son, watching him learn through both failure and success, and celebrating his winning achievements in design-build competitions such NASA's Great Moonbuggy Race and the N.Y.S. Science Olympiad. Gene was loved dearly by his friends and held in high regard by his colleagues and clients. His kindness, honesty, generosity and wit touched all who knew him. Gene is survived by his wife and life partner for 50 years, Janet A. Null, an architect; and his son Alec Christopher Null Lindman, a physicist and Ph.D. candidate at Johannes Gutenberg University in Germany. Surviving family in Indiana include his sister Kay Tauer; nieces, Kristen Mace and Beth Stafford, and seven great-nieces and nephews. A celebration of Gene's life will be held in a few months. To receive notice of this event please leave an email address at https://forms.gle/HKLPDzdstUrVWF3aA. Contributions may be made to a fund in memory of Gene to assist the preservation of Camp Sagamore: Sagamore Institute, P.O. Box 40, Raquette Lake, NY, 13436, or sagamore.org. Condolences may be posted at brycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020