Kaplan, Irving S. (Schlami) ALBANY Irving S. (Schlami) Kaplan, 90 of the Daughter of Sarah Nursing Home in Albany, died on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at the nursing home. He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Aronson Kaplan of Troy. Father of Sheri (John) Opitz of Troy, and Alan (Nancy) Kaplan of Malta. Grandfather of Ashley (Dave DeNero) Kaplan, Jordan Kaplan and Daniel Kaplan. Great-grandfather of Jackson and Carter DeNero. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Monday, February 18, at a time to be announced in Monday's newspaper.
