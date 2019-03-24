Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irwin J. Smith III. View Sign

III, Irwin J. ALBANY Irwin J. Smith III, 84, of Loudonville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Irv was born in Albany to Madeleine and Irwin J. Smith, Jr. He attended Loudonville Elementary School and graduated from the Albany Academy in 1952. He studied chemistry at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and the class of 1956. Irv served as a proud member of the United States Army. While serving, Irv married his college sweetheart, Carole Orr Smith (deceased 1992), and together they raised their three daughters in Loudonville. Irv met his second wife, Marcia Kelly Smith (deceased 2012), at the Saratoga Race Course. They resided in Loudonville and also on Nantucket Island, where Irv had visited since his childhood, and where Irv became a member of the Miacomet Golf Club. Irv's professional life was dedicated to Surpass Chemical Co., Inc., Albany, which was founded by his paternal grandfather in 1914. Irv brought the company into the 21st century through strategic diversification and expansion, retiring in 2011, with great appreciation for the company's many dedicated employees over the years. Irv was an active volunteer in his community and in the textile industry. He served as member and chairman of The American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists, and as vice president of its Central Atlantic Region. He was also a member of the New York State Chemical Alliance, and served on several charitable and financial boards of directors. Irv was an an avid golfer, and a four-time club champion at Schuyler Meadows Country Club, where he was an active member for more than 65 years. The Schuyler Meadows community recognized Irv's many contributions when it redesignated it's annual men's golf championship: "The Irwin Smith Cup." Irv's friends at Schuyler Meadows recognized him as a gentleman in all manner of the word; considerate, chivalrous, and understanding that life was about serving others. Irv was a true sportsman who also enjoyed skiing (Adirondacks, Green Mountains, Berkshires and the Alps), tobogganing (St. Agnes), camping, hiking, boating and water skiing (the Adirondacks), paddle tennis (SMC) and sporting events (Metro Maulers, Albany Patroons, Celtics, Red Sox, Siena Patriots and his grandchilren's athletic teams). Irv led his family on many scenic drives, "snipe hunts" and other outdoor adventures. He had a great wit, a youthful spirit, loved music, dancing and laughter, and enjoyed painting with watercolors and writing poetry. He was humble and gracious to all he met, and was grateful for all his blessings. Irv was predeceased by his sister, Marcia Bates Smith (2012); and is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Smith (William Murphy) of Guilderland, Elizabeth Page Smith of Halfmoon, and Jennifer Burchett (Kevin) of Clifton Park; his grandchildren, Arcadia Smith (Matthew) of Friendship, Md., Jennifer Potter (Nathan) of Grand Gorge, N.Y., Ethan Fletcher of Harpswell, Maine, and Colin Burchett of Clifton Park, N.Y.; his great-grandchildren, Henry Smith, Nora Smith, Levi Potter, and Hudson Potter; his sister-in-law, Mary Orr; his niece, Susan Orr Tormey; his step-children, Maggie Cunningham (David) of Sharon Springs, N.Y., Elizabeth Christo (Gregg) of Reading, Mass., and Richard Caruso (Colleen Chan) of Bangkok, Thailand; and his step-grandchildren, Melissa Christo, Blaise Christo, Daniela Caruso, and Blaise Caruso; and many cousins. The family extends special thanks to caregivers and friends Wizda, Margaret and Hyacinth. Family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, March 25, from 2 until 4 p.m. at Tebbutt & Frederick Memorial Home, 633 Central Ave, Albany, with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. There will be a reception for family and friends at Schuyler Meadows Country Club, Loudonville immediately following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to To Life!, 410 Kenwood Avenue, Delmar, NY 12054 or the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York, located at 965 Albany-Shaker Road, Latham, NY 12110.











633 Central Avenue

Albany , NY 12206

Funeral Home Tebbutt and Frederick Memorial Home
633 Central Avenue
Albany , NY 12206
(518) 489-4454
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2019

