Cooper, Irwin Lawrence SCHODACK LANDING Irwin Lawrence Cooper, 86 years old of Schodack Landing, passed peacefully on June 6, 2020, at the Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital. Born in Brooklyn on December 19, 1933, Irwin married Sandra Harris Cooper on August 2, 1988. He had been employed by the New York State Department of Labor in Albany until his retirement. Irwin enjoyed tennis, collecting antiques and had a special love of nature In addition to his wife Sandra, he is survived by a stepson, John; daughter-in-law Donna; and granddaughters, Jordan and Karli Harris. He also leaves a daughter, Hope and son-in-law Tom Kerbs; two sons, Jeffrey, and daughter-in-law Allison Cooper, and Perry Cooper; as well as grandsons, Eric, Ryan and Justin Cooper; and siblings, Mark and Carol Cooper; and a niece, Stephanie Cooper. Services will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, with Pastor John Mulligan of the Open Arms Church in Schenectady officiating. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 9, 2020.