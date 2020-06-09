Irwin Lawrence Cooper
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Irwin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cooper, Irwin Lawrence SCHODACK LANDING Irwin Lawrence Cooper, 86 years old of Schodack Landing, passed peacefully on June 6, 2020, at the Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital. Born in Brooklyn on December 19, 1933, Irwin married Sandra Harris Cooper on August 2, 1988. He had been employed by the New York State Department of Labor in Albany until his retirement. Irwin enjoyed tennis, collecting antiques and had a special love of nature In addition to his wife Sandra, he is survived by a stepson, John; daughter-in-law Donna; and granddaughters, Jordan and Karli Harris. He also leaves a daughter, Hope and son-in-law Tom Kerbs; two sons, Jeffrey, and daughter-in-law Allison Cooper, and Perry Cooper; as well as grandsons, Eric, Ryan and Justin Cooper; and siblings, Mark and Carol Cooper; and a niece, Stephanie Cooper. Services will be held in the Albany Rural Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, with Pastor John Mulligan of the Open Arms Church in Schenectady officiating. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Service
11:00 AM
Albany Rural Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved