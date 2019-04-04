Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irwin Weinstein. View Sign

Weinstein, Irwin ALBANY Irwin Weinstein, 90, passed away on March 13, 2019. During 33 years of service for the New York City Board of Education, he served as a teacher, teacher in charge, assistant principal, and principal of PS 151K in Brooklyn, the last of these jobs from 1974 through his retirement in 1990. He then worked as children's librarian for ten years, for the Queens Borough Public Library. A man of wide and varied interests, he loved theater, sports, history and the study of religion. He took immense pride in his children and grandchildren. Irwin is survived by his wife of 54 years, Beverly; daughter and son-in-law Elise and Eric Caplan of Bethesda, Md.; son and daughter-in-law David Weinstein and Ilyse Levine of Glenmont; and grandchildren, Yael, Benjamin, Eden, Naomi and Maia. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may send donations to the American Refugee Committee, 615 1st Ave. NE #500, Minneapolis, MN, 55413 or to the American Jewish World Service, 45 West 36th Street, 11th floor, New York, NY, 10018-7904.



