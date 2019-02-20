Racela, Isaac G. MD LOUDONVILLE Isaac G. Racela MD, 83 of Loudonville, beloved husband of Minerva S. Bruno-Racela, entered into eternal life on Sunday, February 17, 2019, in his home in Loudonville with his loving family at his side. Born in the Philippines on March 17, 1935, he was the son of the late Remedios E. and Valentina (Guerrero) Racela. Dr. Racela attended the University of the Philippines and Far Eastern University (medical school) and relocated to the U.S. in 1961. He married his beloved Dr. Minerva S. Bruno on May 19, 1962, and the two have shared a beautiful marriage of 56 years. He was a well-known physician (general surgery) in the Capital District with his private practice in Troy and most recently worked at the Van Rensselaer Manor. Dr. Racela was also the former medical director for the Troy City School District. He was a longtime communicant of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Latham. Isaac loved to cultivate his outdoor landscaping, making it a beautiful home for his family. He enjoyed playing the violin and many trips to Cape Cod with his wife and family. Survivors in addition to his wife include loving children, Ronald (Susan) Racela of Latham, Gene Racela of Loudonville and James (Ghea) Racela of Denver; his sisters, Warella (Kenneth) Browall and Dianella (Eduardo) Sison; his cherished grandchildren, Kiersten, Alexandra, Gregory and Karlyn; he was anticipating the birth of his fifth grandchild (to James and Ghea) in May. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Isaac was predeceased by his brothers, Reuben and Carleo Racela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 25, at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Road, Latham with Reverend Geoffrey Burke officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Dufresne & Cavanaugh Funeral Home, 149 Old Loudon Road, Latham. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Contributions to Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 498 Watervliet Shaker Rd., Latham, NY, 12110 or the in memory of Isaac would be appreciated. For directions, information, to light a memory candle or order flowers for the family please visit www.dufresneandcavanaugh.com. Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary