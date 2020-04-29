|
Rocco, Isabelle Claire ALBANY Isabelle Claire Rocco, 90, daughter of the late Wojciech and Leonora Pustolka, and wife of the late Anthony Rocco, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Loudonville Assisted Living Residence in Albany. Born and raised in the Town of Colonie, Isabelle graduated from Draper High School in 1949 and went on to gain her degree from Saint Mary's Nursing School in 1952. She was subsequently employed as a nurse at Saint Claire's Hospital, where she particularly enjoyed working in the emergency room, as she always enjoyed a challenge. Isabelle later changed careers and worked for the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, however, returned to nursing as a supervisor at O.D. Heck Developmental Center for the remainder of her career. Throughout this time, Isabelle and her husband co-owned and operated two Chrysler dealerships in Cooperstown, N.Y. In 1986, Isabelle and Anthony moved to Daytona Beach, Fla. where she spent the next thirty years of her retirement. However, her love for nursing drew her back to working part-time as a nurse for a pediatrician in Daytona Beach. In 2016, Isabelle moved back to her childhood home in New York to be near her loving family where she remained for the duration of her life. Affectionately referred to as "Belle," she was always known for her self-described whimsy and adventurous spirit. At the age of sixteen, she earned her pilot's license and on her first solo flight, tipped her wing over the family farm. She enjoyed travel, gardening, reading, and golfing. Isabelle's most precious moments were entertaining family and friends at her camp on Sacandaga Lake. Being a caregiver by nature and having a great love for children, Isabelle was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Her charities included and Father Flanagan's Boys' Home. Isabelle was a communicant of the church of St. Adalbert. Isabelle was predeceased by her sisters and brothers, Alfreda Prokorym, Helen Bousa, Thomas Pustolka Sr., Stanley Pustolka, Joseph Pustolka, John Pustolka, Walter Pustolka, Michael Pustolka Sr. and Robert Pustolka Sr.; nephews, Ronald Pustolka, Donald Pustolka, Mark Pustolka, Thomas Pustolka II and Richard Pustolka. Isabelle is survived by several nieces and nephews including: Linda Prokorym and Jon Bousa, whom she considered her own children. A limited viewing to family and friends will be held on Friday, May 1, from 9-11 a.m. at The Daly Funeral Home, 242 McClellan St., Schenectady. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that those that have been exposed remain home and others to attend at their level of comfort. Visitors are required to wear masks and honor physical distancing standards. A private prayer service will follow from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. followed by a Christian burial in St. Adalbert's Cemetery. Contributions may be made in Isabelle's memory to .
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 29, 2020