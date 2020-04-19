Welter, Isabelle Louise DELMAR Isabelle Louise Welter, 92 of Delmar, passed away at home from natural causes on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with her son and daughter at her side. Isabelle was born on April 6, 1928 in Hoboken, N.J. to Isabelle and Cyril Webster, and later grew up in Ridgefield Park, N.J. with her brothers, Howard, Warren and Richard (all predeceased). She married Richard Welter on June 4, 1949, in Ridgefield Park and enjoyed 50 years of marriage until Richard's passing in 1999. Together they founded and managed Encon Service and Supply in Delmar which is still in business today. Isabelle enjoyed golfing, skiing, gardening, traveling, and playing bridge with her many friends. She spent her entire life dedicated to her family and friends. Isabelle is survived by her son, Thomas Welter of Delmar; daughter, Wendy McConville (Terry) of Loudonville; grandchildren, Patrick McConville (Siobhan) of Troy, Melissa Perscio (Amelia) of Ravena, Greg Welter of Albany and Stephen Welter of Burlington, Vt.; and one great-grandson, Charles Webster Persico. The family would like to thank the health care aides from Interim Home Health Care of Albany for their kindness, compassion and care for Mom during the last month and half. Services will be private with burial in the Bethlehem Cemetery, Delmar. Those who wish may send a remembrance in her name to Friends of Five Rivers, 56 Game Farm Rd., Delmar, NY, 12054. applebeefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020