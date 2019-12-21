|
Pagano, Isabelle R. MALTA Isabelle R. Pagano, age 94 of 26 Rock Rose Way, died on December 19, 2019, at Home of the Good Shepherd in Malta. She was born on April 2, 1925, in Syracuse and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine (Piraino) Sofia. Isabelle had lived in Malta since December 2011 and was formerly a long-time resident of Johnstown. Isabelle spent most of her life working in glove factories and supporting her husband's business, Pagano TV Sales and Service in Johnstown. Isabelle loved to cook, bake, play cards, play Bingo and entertain her family and friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Carmen Pagano whom she married in St. Peter's in Syracuse on May 27, 1945; loving mother of Donna M. (Zachary) Zambri of Clifton Park, and Carmen J. Pagano of Clifton Park; adoring grandmother of Melissa (Gina Moran) Zambri and Nicole (Joseph) Mantova; cherished great-grandmother of Anthony and Sofia Zambri-Moran and Isabella and Victoria Mantova. Isabelle is also survived by several Pagano and Sofia nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Richard Lesser on Monday, December 23, at 2 p.m. in the Corpus Christi Church, 2001 Route 9, Round Lake.Family and friends are welcome to join the family on Monday from 1:15-2 p.m. in the church sanctuary prior to Mass. Spring interment will be in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Johnstown. Those who wish may make memorial donations to The Home of Good Shepherd, 26 Rockrose Way, Malta, NY, 12020 or Community Hospice of Saratoga County, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY, 12866. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Mrs. Pagano's Book of Memories at TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 21, 2019