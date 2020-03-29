Tullis, Isaiah Sr. UTICA, N.Y. On March 15, 2020, Isaiah "Ike" Tullis, Sr., of Utica, N.Y. transitioned from earth to eternity with his oldest son at his side. Ike was a decorated World War II veteran who served in the United States Army. He was employed for 34 years as a civilian of the United States Department of the Air Force, where he retired with honor for his exemplary service with the Strategic Air Command. Isaiah was born in Clayton, Ala. to Walter and Mamie Blakey and was one of nine children. After his tour of duty, he relocated to Utica, N.Y. where he met Shirley Beatrice Troy. They soon married, remained in Utica and were blessed with seven children. Isaiah was predeceased by his wife, Shirley; two sons, Kevin Preston and Walter Scott; four sisters, Lily, Luna, Lorena and Cornelia Bell (Ozie L. Bell); four brothers, Walter, Charlie, Jesse and Grady; son-in-law, Nathaniel Washington; and, his two beloved Amigos, Charlie James and Love Rivers, Jr. He leaves to mourn five children, Stephanie Tullis-Washington, Virginia (Edward Moody), Dwight, Isaiah Jr., and Jolean Koonce; daughter-in-law Rosalyn Tullis; and, 10 grandchildren, Nathaniel R. Washington, Nicole A. Anderson (Shawn), Channing Tullis-Koonce, Diamond-Nadia Tullis-Koonce, Jacquelyn Washington (Melvin), Jennefer Moody, Janelle Daniels (Brian), Shannon Tullis, Marcus Kent, Tiffany Tullis; 21 great-grandchildren and his much beloved nephew, William C. Bell. As an integral part of the Utica community, Isaiah was an active and faithful member of St. Paul's Baptist Church where he sang in the Men's Choir and ministered as an usher for 40 years. He served as president of the Ala-GA Civic Club for 13 years. Ike was also a mason. He loved to travel and never gave up on his NY Yankees. Isaiah was a hard worker; working two jobs most of his life. He truly loved the Lord and his family unconditionally. He will be greatly missed. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 29, 2020