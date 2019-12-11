Torres, Isidora TROY Isidora Torres, 85 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving children. Born in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic she was the daughter of the late Sotero and Eugenia Cocco Morillo; and the beloved wife of the late Antonio Torres. In her early years Mrs. Torres was employed by several clothing manufacturers in New York City as a seamstress and presser, she later devoted her time to caring for her family. She was faithful communicant of St. Anthony of Padua church in Troy. Survivors include her children, Federico Cuevas, Maritza Cuevas, Antonio Cuevas, Juana Maria Urena Cocco, Mary L. Torres, and Maggy Torres. She was predeceased by her daughter Maria Dolores Cuevas; and two sons, Jose Ramon Cuevas and Donibal Cocco. She is also survived by one sister Herminia Lora Cocco; 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church in Troy with Father Jorge Reyes officiating. Interment will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 11, 2019