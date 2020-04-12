Massaroni, Italo "Al" NISKAYUNA Italo "Al" Massaroni, 88, passed away suddenly into the arms of the Lord at his home on April 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Monte San Giovanni, Italy, he was the son of the late Antonio and Marianna Mancini Massaroni. Italo came to the United States on the U.S.S. Marine Perch Ship in 1947. He graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in 1950 and went on to proudly defend his country in the U.S. Navy from 1953-1955. During his time in the Navy he served aboard the DD678 U.S.S. McGowan. On August 28, 1955, Italo married the love of his life and high school sweetheart Josephine Raphaela (Saraco) Massaroni at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Schenectady. Together they shared almost 57 wonderful years of marriage until her passing on March 19, 2013. After the Navy, Al started his own construction business and built hundreds of homes in Woodlawn and Niskayuna. In the 1970's Italo changed his focus to commercial construction and real estate. He previously owned and operated Massaroni Builders Plank Road Plaza, and Clifton Park Bowl in Clifton Park. Al also stayed active in his children's business, Massaroni Builders, Clifton Country Car Wash and Gary's Treasures. Some of Italo's most sentimental contributions were the Niskayuna High School Athletic Tower and to St. John the Evangelist Church in memory of his son Gary Italo Massaroni, who passed away in 1989. Al served as the former president of the Home Builders Association as well as serving on the . He was also a member of St. John the Evangelist Church and the Mohawk Club, where he was an avid golfer. Al enjoyed his Friday nights bowling at Sportsman Bowl and was one heck of a pinochle player. Above all, Italo loved his family and will be fondly missed by all. In addition to his wife Josephine Raphaela Massaroni and son Gary Italo Massaroni, he was predeceased by his sisters, Adalgesa Massaroni, Anita Coratti (Anello); sister-in-law Rosemary Saraco; and brothers-in-law, James Battaglia and Sante Pede. Left to cherish Italo's memory are his children, Lynn M. Chrys of Niskayuna, David A. Massaroni (Maria) of Niskayuna, JoAnn M. Tricozzi (Jeffrey) of Rexford and Paul J. Massaroni of Clifton Park; grandchildren, Joseph Chrys, Talia Furchak (Nicholas), Gary Chrys (Rachel), David Massaroni Jr., Nicholas Massaroni, Anthony Massaroni, Daniela Massaroni, Cristina Massaroni, Kaitlin Henderson (Robert), Krista Tricozzi, Vincent Tricozzi, Gabrielle Massaroni, Christian Massaroni and Andrew Massaroni; great-grandchildren, Josephine Furchak and Zacchaeus Paul Henderson; along with his brother Americo Massaroni; sister Santina Pede; sister-in-law Nicolina Battaglia; sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Gerald Barry; and many nieces and nephews also survive. There will be a public memorial service at a later date. Entombment will be in Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery. Online condolences www.glenvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020