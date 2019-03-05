Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iva M. Riordan. View Sign

Riordan, Iva M. TROY Iva M. Riordan, 88, of Troy, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by family. She was born in Troy in 1930, the beloved daughter of the late Roy Riordan and Mary Cogan Riordan and the sister of the late Eugene "Gene" Riordan. Iva resided for 73 years in the home her father built in the Mountain View section of Brunswick before moving to Country Way in Brunswick. Iva was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1948, Troy Business College, and New York State Bankers Estate and Trust schools, taking her, with honors, from teller to trust officer of Union National Bank of Troy. Iva started her banking career with seven years as a clerk in the trust department of Manufacturers National Bank in Troy. She retired after 25 years of service from the original Union National Bank of Troy. She then joined the firm of Van Cleef, Jordan & Wood, Inc., a financial services company on 5th Avenue in Troy, from which she retired. Iva was a member of the Brunswick Historical Society, had served on the board of the Rensselaer County Junior Museum, and had a variety of interests including politics, live theater and music especially Dixieland jazz and Big Band era. Iva is survived by her sister-in-law, Louise S. Riordan of Connecticut; her two nieces, Stacey (Josh) Scruggs of Connecticut, and Kerry (Allen) Rowand of Oregon; and two great-nephews, Kieran and Tiegan Scruggs. Per Iva, "Thank you to all my dear friends who were kind to me and made my life so happy. To Linda Fitzpatrick my special caregiver, and Jeanne Heiserman, her sister, both of whom were always there for me, I am especially grateful. To my physicians, Michael Wolff and Lawrence Perlmutter whose care enriched my old age, much gratitude. To those physicians, nurses and others who eased my demise, thank you." The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 7, in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy, where Iva was a lifelong communicant. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Jean's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 6, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Iva's memory may be made to Smile Train, 633 3rd Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY, 10017 or







Riordan, Iva M. TROY Iva M. Riordan, 88, of Troy, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital surrounded by family. She was born in Troy in 1930, the beloved daughter of the late Roy Riordan and Mary Cogan Riordan and the sister of the late Eugene "Gene" Riordan. Iva resided for 73 years in the home her father built in the Mountain View section of Brunswick before moving to Country Way in Brunswick. Iva was a graduate of Catholic Central High School, class of 1948, Troy Business College, and New York State Bankers Estate and Trust schools, taking her, with honors, from teller to trust officer of Union National Bank of Troy. Iva started her banking career with seven years as a clerk in the trust department of Manufacturers National Bank in Troy. She retired after 25 years of service from the original Union National Bank of Troy. She then joined the firm of Van Cleef, Jordan & Wood, Inc., a financial services company on 5th Avenue in Troy, from which she retired. Iva was a member of the Brunswick Historical Society, had served on the board of the Rensselaer County Junior Museum, and had a variety of interests including politics, live theater and music especially Dixieland jazz and Big Band era. Iva is survived by her sister-in-law, Louise S. Riordan of Connecticut; her two nieces, Stacey (Josh) Scruggs of Connecticut, and Kerry (Allen) Rowand of Oregon; and two great-nephews, Kieran and Tiegan Scruggs. Per Iva, "Thank you to all my dear friends who were kind to me and made my life so happy. To Linda Fitzpatrick my special caregiver, and Jeanne Heiserman, her sister, both of whom were always there for me, I am especially grateful. To my physicians, Michael Wolff and Lawrence Perlmutter whose care enriched my old age, much gratitude. To those physicians, nurses and others who eased my demise, thank you." The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 7, in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy, where Iva was a lifelong communicant. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Jean's Cemetery, Troy. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 6, from 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Iva's memory may be made to Smile Train, 633 3rd Ave., 9th Floor, New York, NY, 10017 or www.smiletrain.org Funeral Home Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home

510 Pawling Ave

Troy , NY 12180

(518) 272-7651 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close