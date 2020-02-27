Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iva (Starker) Veltman. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Send Flowers Obituary









Veltman, Iva (Starker) DELMAR Iva (Starker) Veltman passed from this life into the next on February 24, 2020, surrounded by her family, after a long life, well-lived. Born to John and Mabel Starker on May 15, 1922, Iva lived her entire life in Albany County. She was a graduate of Albany High school and married Herbert Veltman on August 3, 1946, and the two went on to raise their family in Slingerlands. Iva was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and she leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love. She had an immensely kind heart, loved a good laugh, and was always willing to lend a helping hand. While raising eleven children she was active in organizations with them acting as a den mother, participating with the girls in Triangle, working the concession stand during ball games and following them in the Fife and Drum Corps. She loved being a grandma and was always present for her grandchildren's school plays, concerts, dance recitals and graduations. A long-time member of Slingerlands Methodist Church, Iva truly lived her faith. She devoted much time and energy to the Church Women's Society, The Order of the Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. She enjoyed sewing for the . She loved walking the beaches of Cape Cod, camping with her family, Las Vegas shows with Sue, attending Capital Rep with friends, traveling with Eastern Star, and ice cream - almost any flavor. She was an avid reader and incredibly talented seamstress, knitter, and crafter, and her family and friends were the grateful recipients of many of these talents. She completed the Times Union crossword puzzle daily, enjoyed jigsaw puzzles and board games. Her kids and grandkids loved teasing her and she was always a good sport. Iva was predeceased by her parents, John and Mabel Starker; her husband, Herbert Veltman; her oldest son, Robert; and her brothers, John and Paul Starker. She is survived by her children, Tim Veltman (Linda), Cheryl Veltman, Steven Veltman (Anne), Susan Penney (Randy), Frederick Veltman, Shawn Veltman (Shannon), Cynthia Fowles, David Veltman (Karen), Donald Veltman, and Holly Schmidt (Peter); her grandchildren, Shannon Mattison (Rick), Brenna Talbot, Benjamin Eickhof, Cortney Zuercher (Brandon), Nicole Biette (Scott), Timothy Veltman Jr., Andrew Veltman (Alissa), Scott Veltman, Kate Schmidt, Brandon Smith and Sahara Veltman, and 12 great-grandchildren, as well as many special nieces and nephews. Iva's family extends appreciation and gratitude to her Teresian House family for the loving care and devotion shown to her and for their unwavering support. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, February 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Applebee Funeral Home, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Colonie. Memorial contributions may be made to The Shriners Hospital, 516 Carew Street, Springfield, MA, 01104. applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.